How to start No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers

No Man’s Sky Frontiers added a brand new Expedition to the game: Cartographers. This is an exciting new community event for players to complete together while also using the new settlement features added into the game with its latest update. This guide covers how to start the third Expedition and get on your way as fast as possible.

How to start Expedition Three: Cartographers

To start Expedition Three: Cartographers, you need to open No Man’s Sky and navigate to the single player menu. Select the new game option, and then you’ll be given a screen of various choices for that new game. The one you want to pick is Community Expedition.

At the time of writing, Cartographers isn’t live in No Man’s Sky. If you try to start a new Expedition save file now, you won’t be able to because Expedition Beachhead, the last Expedition, is over. The start date for Cartographers isn’t currently known, but it will likely last for two or three weeks before closing forever. In that time, you’ll have the chance to earn exclusive rewards and cosmetics by completing each phase alongside your fellow community members. The save file can be converted to a normal save once the Expedition is over, allowing you to continue the adventure from the same area alongside the same players.