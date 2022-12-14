How to start the Atomgrad Ep. 01 raid in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The first raid for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has arrived, and it’s called Atomgrad Ep. 01. There will be a raid for the first five seasons of Modern Warfare 2, each building on the ending of the campaign and weaving an even larger story for the franchise. This is a cooperative game mode, and you cannot complete it alone. You will also need to make sure you have a Raid Assignment before you jump into this content. Here’s what you need to know to start the Atomgrad Ep. 01 raid in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to play the Atomgrad Ep. 01 raid in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Before you can jump into this raid, you’re going to need a Raid Assignment. There are three ways you can receive a Raid Assignment, and all of them have to do with going into different game modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s online multiplayer.

These are the three methods of how you can receive a Raid Assignment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Complete a specific Daily Challenge in Multiplayer or Special Ops

Place within the two 20 in a Warzone 2.0 battle Royale Playlist

While playing DMZ, use the exfil helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash

When you have a Raid Assignment on your profile, the next step is to team up with two other players and make a group of three. You can then make your way over to the Modern Warfare 2 page in the menus and jump into the Atomgrad Ep. 01 raid.

You cannot participate in this game mode if you do not have a full team to fill out the three-player requirement. We recommend filling these player slots with those you can actively communicate with. There will be a handful of puzzles and combat situations where you need to work together to advance forward.