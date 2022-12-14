How to get a Raid Assignment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Raids have come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, giving players the opportunity to complete these tough assignments in three-person operations. These operations will mix puzzles and combat, with new assignments released every season. Before you can jump into a raid, you need to unlock a Raid Assignment on your character. Here’s what you need to know about how you can get a Raid Assignment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Where to find a Raid Assignment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

A Raid Assignment is essentially your Raid Key to unlocking this operation. If you don’t have one, you must earn it by playing one of three game modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s online modes. We recommend picking a game mode you’re most comfortable with or can work through with a group of friends.

The three online game modes each have different criteria. These are the three game modes and how you can earn your Raid Assignment by playing them.

Complete a specific Daily Challenge in Multiplayer or Special Ops

Place within the two 20 in a Warzone 2.0 battle Royale Playlist

While playing DMZ, use the exfil helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash

Depending on your gameplay preferences, you may want to jump into a Warzone 2.0 playlist game or go through DMZ. The daily challenge for Multiplayer or Special Ops might be doable, but it could easily be the toughest for players to earn.

When you receive your Raid Assignment, you can jump into any available raids in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. One will appear in each game season for the first five seasons, creating an episodic arc.