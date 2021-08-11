How to start The Siege of Paris expansion in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

New visitors have arrived in Ravensthorpe in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and they’re asking for Eivor’s assistance to deal with brewing problems in the faraway land of Francia for The Siege of Paris expansion pack. Before you find yourself in Francia, you’re going to be helping out one of the visitors to make them feel at home, adding a building to your settlement, and then you’ll be able to embark on the new journey.

The quest to kick off The Siege of Paris expansion is called Stranger Bearing Gifts, and you can start it by speaking to Toka. You can find them in your settlement to the southeast. However, before you can begin this quest, you want to ensure that you have completed the primary campaign in Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire. If you have not already completed these main story quests after establishing Ravensthorpe, you won’t be able to access the DLC.

When speaking with Toka, she will have brought many gifts and have established a guesthouse to stay in a while visiting Ravensthorpe. Speak with her, and the two of you will begin holding a feast together. By the end of it, Eivor will agree to visit Francia to assist Toka with dealing with the rising threat of Charles the Fat, a Frankish king uniting the people and killing the many Norsemen established there. Following the cutscene of the feast, speak with Pierra, and you’ll be to visit Francia when you’re ready.