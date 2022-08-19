If you can’t seem to break loose from opposing defenders in Madden 23, perhaps trying a stiff arm could be of help. Stiff arms are moves that can be used by a ball handle to push an opposing player away, and avoid a tackle and a potentially disappointing play on offense. So, how does one perform a stiff arm in Madden NFL 23? Let’s go over what you need to know about stiff arms, including the controls and how ratings can play an impact on this move in Madden.

How to stiff arm in Madden 23

First off, let’s go over when a stiff arm is actually used in a football game. When an opposing defender is within striking distance of a ballhandler, the player with possession of the football can push off that defender by extending the arm that does not have the football out and towards the other player. This is simply called a stiff arm.

If a defender is nearby one of your ballhandlers in Madden NFL 23, a stiff arm can be used to prevent that defender from tackling the handler and ending the play.

To perform a stiff arm in Madden 23, Xbox users can press the A button to execute the mechanic and animation. For PlayStation users, hit the X button for the stiff arm.

In some cases, stiff arms may or may not work. This can be determined by a number of factors, including the defender’s attributes, and the ball carrier’s Stiff Arm rating. Each player in Madden 23 has a Stiff Arm rating, with players like tight ends, wide receivers, and running backs having the highest Stiff Arm attributes. The higher the Stiff Arm rating, the better chance that one will be successfully executed.