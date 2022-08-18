How to update rosters in Madden 23

For well over 10 years, EA Sports has been updating its rosters for sports games, and Madden 23 is no exception, on a regular basis to reflect changes to teams. Throughout the year, expect to see ratings changes, as some players will fall and others will rise. So, how can you update the rosters in Madden NFL 23 and have the most up-to-date one? Let’s take a look.

How to update rosters

The good news is that users don’t need to make rosters changes on their own, unless of course that is of preference. EA Sports regularly makes changes to the Madden rosters, including adding any players who were not in the game but are active in the NFL, to modifying overall and stat ratings to reflect real-life performances.

To update the rosters in Madden NFL 23, first go to the home screen and select the NFL logo on the home screen. This is the Rosters & Playbooks menu, and you can change the rosters by then selecting the ‘Edit Rosters’ tab. After doing that, you can attempt to update the rosters by selecting the ‘Update Rosters’ option.

A few things to note about this feature: for one, you will obviously need to have an active connection to the Internet. Second and more importantly, there must be a new roster update to actually download. If you click on this option and get a message stating “You already have the latest Roster,” this means that you’re good to go as far as having the most up-to-date roster.

Screenshot by Gamepur

EA typically updates these rosters around once a week. So, the roster that you have at a particular time may not be completely accurate. You may need to wait a couple of days after roster moves before those transactions become reflected in the game.