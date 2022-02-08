How to surrender in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Let’s be honest here for a second: no matter how good one’s deck is in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, it’s impossible to win every match. In some cases, the opponent will open up in a better position. In other cases, you might start out with a bad hand, and have to play catch-up for the rest of the match. Depending on how bad the opening of the game goes, it might be a good idea to just both players some time, and surrender in order to move on to a new game. But, how can you surrender in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel? Let’s take a look.

To surrender a duel in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master, press the Menu (XB)/Options (PS)/– (NS) button, depending on what platform you are on. If you are playing on a PC mobile, or the Nintendo Switch in handheld move, hit the Settings icon that is on the top-left part of the screen.

Related: The best meta decks to use in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

From here, you should be at the Game Settings screen. Head down to the bottom-left portion of the screen, towards the Surrender tab. Hit the button, and that will enable you to forfeit the duel. However, the forfeit may take some time to register, depending on whether or not a Chain is attempting to resolve in the active duel.