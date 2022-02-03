The best meta decks to use in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel (2022)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has been out for a bit now, and we’ve now had a chance to really get a good glimpse at the game’s meta. There are many different archetypes and builds in Master Duel, but some stand out more than others. Some of that is due to accessibility, as well as the fact that there are just a few archetypes that are very good. So, what decks make up the top meta builds right now? Let’s take a look.

Sky Striker

Sky Strikers rely on a variety of Sky Striker Spell Cards, as well as various Link Monsters are a part of the archetype and others that are not. Sky Striker Kagari, Sky Striker Ace – Raye, and Sky Striker Mobilize – Engage! are just a few staples that are typically run in this deck. The thing, with archetypes though is that many key cards that are run in Sky Striker decks are either Limited (one copy) or Semi-Limited (two copies). Because of that, this deck is not particularly hard to build, especially if you already have cards like Solemn Striker, Effect Veiler, and Maxx ‘C’ that can be splashed into the build.

Dragonmaid

Dragonmaid has become an early favorite in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel meta. Kitchen Dragonmaid and Chamber Dragonmaid help add cards to your hand, which is pivotal to bringing out the two key Monsters from this archetype: House Dragonmaid and Dragonmaid Sheou. Sheou not only provides a negation effect but can also bring out a Level 9 or lower Dragonmaid Monster from the hand or GY, such as Dragonmaid Tinkhec. And as for House Dragonmaid, it can be Special Summoned through Sheou’s negation effect, or used on its own and Special Summon Dragonmaid monsters during the Standby Phase.

Thunder Dragon

Thunder Dragons have become a big deal in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links in recent years, and for good reason. The same can be said in Master Duel. In fact, many of the staples used in the mobile game work very well in Master Duel. Thunder Dragondark, Aloof Lupine, Chaos Dragon Levianeer, and Thunder Dragonroar are cards that are used in both games. This archetype is completed by the other cards than be found in the TCG, including Thunder Dragonmatrix, Thunder Dragon Colossus, and Thunder Dragon Titan. We should note, however, that Thunder Dragon builds feature many SR and UR cards, so be prepared to have plenty of points on hand.

Eldlich

Eldlich decks have become the ultimate control build in the Master Duel meta. The deck revolves around Eldlich the Golden Lord, which can pop cards on the field from the hand, and be Special Summoned from the GY. Eldlich has either 2,500 or 3,500 ATK, depending on whether it was Special Summoned with its effect, making it a powerful beater. And, it can be searched very easily through various Spells and Tras, including Eldlixir of Black Awakening and Cursed Eldland. But this build really gets its power through the Eldlich support Traps, and the Trap Card Skill Drain, which shuts down Monster effects on the field. Since this build needs no Monster effects that need to be activated on the field, this is the perfect build to revolve around that particular Trap Card.

HERO

HERO decks have been virtually omnipresent in the TCG and Duel Links metas for years, going back to the archetype’s introduction in the mid-2000s. HERO decks have a lot more support than the archetype did back then, though. Elemental HERO Stratos, Vision HERO Vyon, Elemental HERO Liquid Soldier, Destiny HERO Malicious and Fusion Monsters like Masked Hero Dark Law make this a difficult deck to beat. HERO decks have a lot of weapons to utilize, but much like Thunder Dragons, these builds are typically very expensive.

Tri-Brigade

The Tri-Brigade archetype is one of the more easily accessible archetypes, thanks to the Stalwart Force packs. Tri-Brigades rely on swarming the field with Beast-Warrior Monsters, and this archetype can actually be mixed pretty well with other archetypes, like Zoodiacs and Lyriluscs. Couple that with a number of boss Link Monsters it can bring it, including Tri-Brigade Shuraig the Ominous Omen and Simorgh and Bird of Sovereignty, should one use the latter with Lyriluscs.

Dryton

Drytons have become a very popular favorite in the meta, and for good reason. Drytons are a Ritual-focused deck, and use its pieces to bring out Monsters like Cyber Angel Benten, Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal, and Herald of Protection. Herald of Protection is a powerful card, as it can negate effects by discarding a Fairy Monster. That matters a lot, especially since this build can have three copies of Eva, which can add more Fairy Monsters to hand.