How to switch weapon parts and reshape weapons in Destiny 2

In Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, crafting has been introduced to the game, opening a large door of creativity for you to play with when it comes to utilizing your arsenal. There are numerous weapons to craft and try out, but you may want to rework a crafted weapon after making it if things are not working out for you. This guide covers how you can switch weapon parts and reshape weapons in Destiny 2.

You’ll be able to do this with any crafted weapons you’ve already created from the Enclave. You’ll only be able to do this after progressing through The Witch Queen expansion, where you create your first weapon, The Enigma. From there, any weapons you craft and make at the Enclave can be remade if you want to modify these changes.

You have to make your way back to the Enclave, which you can access by clicking on Savathûn’s Throne World and visiting The Enclave. From there, make your way over to the Relic and interact with it, and the option on the right side will be to Reshape a Weapon. There, you’ll see all of the modifications you’ve given a weapon, and when you hover them, you can exchange them for ones you’ve unlocked by leveling them up and using them in the field against opponents.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It does take resources to Reshape any weapon you’re using in Destiny 2, so make sure you have enough to perform the exchange. Any time you want to reshape a weapon, you will have to make your way back to the Enclave.