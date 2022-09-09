How to take a picture in photo mode in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 has launched, and with it, everyone is vying to show off the latest gear and threads they’ve picked up along the way. Like many games for the Switch, Splatoon 3 comes with a Photo Mode, so you can add poses and filters that aren’t possible using the console’s built-in screenshot feature. Here is everything you need to know about how to take a photo in Splatoon 3’s photo mode.

How to use Splatoon 3’s Photo Mode

Screenshot by Gamepur

One feature that wasn’t part of the demo to Splatoon 3 was the photo mode. While players could already take screenshots on their Switch, this photo mode allows them to be a bit more creative with how they compose their photos. While this feature in Splatoon 3 isn’t as robust as in other games, there are still a few features to be aware of.

How to access photo mode in Splatoon 3

To access photo mode in Splatoon 3, you just need to press the — button on your controller. Remember that you can’t access the mode while you’re in a match; you don’t want to be caught taking a selfie while your team is getting inked.

Once the photo mode menu opens, your character will stop, and the camera will enter a more mobile state. You can move the camera up and down using the left control stick or along the horizontal plane using the directional buttons. There are also a few filters you can play with to give your picture a unique twist to it.

If you want to try to create an action shot, you can set a timer on your camera. This will give you a couple of seconds to move your character into position however you want. Otherwise, you can take a picture by pressing the A button on your controller.

That is the basics of how to use the photo mode in Splatoon 3. With the new gear, clothes, and hairstyles Splatoon 3 offers, there are sure to be plenty of chances to show off your freshness in the game.