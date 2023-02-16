How to take out a commander for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The various missions you need to complete for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will have you jumping between the various maps. These objectives are tied to the several missions you can work on for the factions in DMZ. There are a handful of missions that require you to take out a commander unit. Here’s what you need to know about how to take out a command for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find a commander on DMZ maps

When playing on DMZ maps, the best way to find a commander is tied to the Secure Intel missions. These are randomly scattered throughout the DMZ map, and you’ll want to ping those on the map to make sure you know where to go. Once you grab the Secure Intel mission, complete it, and there’s a chance a commander will appear shortly after completing the event. You need to take out that commander, and

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the commanders arrive, you can choose how to best deal with them depending on your equipment. These enemies are close to dealing with a High Value Target, so if you’ve done those effectively with your loadout, it shouldn’t be too hard to eliminate them. There’s also a chance that stronger NPCs could appear, or the commander might not appear at all after completing the mission. You may need to complete this mission several times, but it shouldn’t be too hard, especially with a small squad.

Taking out the commander will complete the quest, and you can move on to the next objective. This is the most reliable method of finding commanders while playing on a DMZ map.