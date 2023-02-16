Ashika Island has plenty of mysteries to unlock while playing on the DMZ map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. This means tracking down specific keys held by key units scattered throughout the map. One of the keys you might want to acquire is the Water Pump Control key. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Water Pump Control key on Ashika Island for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where you can find the Water Pump Control key on Ashika Island in DMZ

The Water Pump Control key has the chance to appear throughout the Ashika Island map. For us we were able to find it when taking out a High Value Target. We encountered this character during our DMZ map and eliminated them without having a High Value Target mission. The key dropped alongside their body, securing it for our own goals.

Related: How to loot the GPS tracker from the Zaya Observatory dead drop location for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

If you’re looking to acquire this key, the best way to go about this would be to grab a High Value Target mission while on Ashika Island and hope for the best. Unfortunately, there’s some luck involved when trying to narrow down these keys, but these targets are a good way to narrow down your search radius. We believe some players have also been relatively lucky when finding these keys and have acquired them from random bags or chests scattered on the island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the key, you can take it to the Water Pump Control on Ashika Island and proceed. You can find it at the northern part of the island. The door you’re looking for will be blue and have a white mark over it. You’ll be able to enter this area with the key.