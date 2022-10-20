How to take out the snipers on the roof of Building 3 in Kill or Capture in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Kill or Capture is the second campaign mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Playing as John “Soap” MacTavish, you must accompany Simon “Ghost” Riley and the Marsoc Marines on a mission in Al-Mazrah in the United Republic of Adal. Your objective is ideally to capture terrorist leader, Major Hassan Zyani, but killing him will do.

After you’ve cleared Building 2 and defended a downed helicopter from several waves of enemies, it’s off to Building 3, which is believed to be the location where Major Hassan Zyani is hiding. But, as your squad approaches Building 3, a sniper shot rings out and you all hit the deck. Your job is to deal with the snipers on the roof of Building 3, so that your squad can advance.

How to take out the snipers on the roof of Building 3

First, hold Circle/B to go prone in the long grass, otherwise you’ll get killed very quickly. Now, you’ve got to locate and kill the first sniper. There’s only one on the roof at this point, so this isn’t so difficult. He’s on the right-hand side of the lower half of the building (the half on the left). Zoom in with your scope and shoot him (doesn’t need to be a headshot), then get and and run forward with your squad.

Almost immediately, you’ll learn that there are more snipers on the roof. This time there are two, which makes things much more difficult. Go prone again, and shoot the first sniper next to the radar tower on the highest part of the roof. The second sniper knows where you are now, so do not stay where you are. He will shoot you first. Instead, as soon as you shoot the first sniper, stand up and start running around and sliding. If you hear Ghost say, “McTavish, you’re being targeted, then you need to run around some more. If he tells you to “Hit the dirt,” don’t trust him; keep moving. But if you hear him say, “Soap, take the shot,” this means the sniper has lost you, and you have a window of opportunity to shoot him. He’s in the middle of the lower rooftop.