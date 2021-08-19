How to talk to the Cop in 12 Minutes

12 Minutes presents players with a problem. A person is coming into their house, putting them and their wife in handcuffs, and then killing them. The worst part is that the person, who claims to be a cop, isn’t very talkative either. However, there’s always a way to get people to talk. In this case, you just need to turn the tables on the cop.

To start, you’ll have to knock out your wife, which initially might seem like it has nothing to do with the cop. We have a guide on how you can knock out your wife here, so simply follow that step-by-step to begin. Once your wife is unconscious, leave the bedroom alone (and whatever you do, don’t turn on the light in there), and stand in the closet. Once you’re in the closet, shut the door and wait a moment. Eventually, you’ll go into a small cutscene where you wait until the cop arrives.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the cop gets to your apartment, continue to do absolutely nothing. Eventually, he’ll investigate the bedroom and see your wife knocked out. When he goes in, he’ll flick the broken light switch in there, get shocked, and fall unconscious. At this point, leave the closet and hurry over to his body. You can take everything from his pockets, but make sure to use one of his sets of handcuffs on him. Congratulations, you’ve turned the tables on the cop and can ask him anything you want.