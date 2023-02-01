There are some staple creatures that people need to tame in Ark: Survival Evolved. These are the tames that are most capable of providing use in either battle, resource collection, or as a supporting unit. The Daeodon is one of the creatures that players should have in their collection due to its ability to support their team. This guide will detail how to tame the Daeodon in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Where to find the Daeodon in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Daeodon can be found on every single map in the game apart from the Aberration map. It’s a highly valuable tame due to the fact that it can send out a healing pulse in a ring around it. This healing pulse will cause regeneration on friendly creatures and players in the area at the cost of food. The Daeodon’s food bar will rapidly decrease as it heals, so it’s best to keep an eye on that, making sure that you have plenty of food in its inventory.

What you’ll need to tame the Daeodon in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Daeodon is a simple tame, but it can still be tricky to pull off because the Daeodon usually travels in groups. You’ll have to kill the ones you don’t want or lure them away from your chosen tame. To tame the Daeodon, you’ll need the following items:

1x Net Projectile: Keeping the Daeodon in place is a good idea, as it does do quite a bit of damage. Alternatively, you can use the high ground if you don’t have Net Projectiles.

How to tame a Daeodon in Ark: Survival Evolved

If you’re not using the Net Projectile, you’ll need to head to a boulder or the high ground. This will stop the Daeodon from attacking you while you shoot at it with your chosen weapon. The Daeodon will start pulsing its healing aura when it takes damage, but this will not reduce the Torpor that it will take. The Daeodon will start to run away if it takes too much Torpor, so be ready to chase it down.

If you have a Net Projectile, you can pin it in place and shoot it until it passes out. Do not shoot after it has been knocked out, or you’ll ruin the tame. Once the Daeodon is down, place your chosen food in its inventory.