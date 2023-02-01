How to tame a Megalania in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Megalania is one of the most terrifying creatures in Ark: Survival Evolved. Not because of the way it looks or its size but because of its ability to ruin your game by infecting your player with a deadly illness. This giant lizard isn’t usually chosen to be tamed by most players; however, it can be a formidable creature in the right setting. In this guide, we’ll detail how to tame the Megalania in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Where to find the Megalania in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Megalania is easy to find; they like hot areas like most lizards. They are available on most Ark maps, including:

The Island

The Center

Scorched Earth

Ragnarok

Extinction

Genesis

Crystal Isles

Lost Island

Fjordur

The Megalania can be found on the shores of the Volcano on the Ragnarok map, as well as in Artifact Caves, particularly those filled with lava. The Megalania is able to climb walls and cling to the ceiling, meaning you won’t necessarily see it before it sees you.

The Megalania is one of the few creatures that can infect your Survivor with a disease called Mega Rabies. Mega Rabies will drain your Health and Stamina incredibly quickly, and if you don’t have a high Health pool or Medical Brews, you will most likely end up dying.

What you’ll need to tame the Megalania in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Megalania is fond of clinging to the ceiling, which is perfect if you’re in a cave trying to tame one. You can immobilize it and then proceed with your taming, for which you’ll need the following:

1x Net Projectile.

Tranquilizing Ammunitions: Based on the weapon you’ve selected.

Based on the weapon you’ve selected. Longneck Rifle, Tek Bow, or Crossbow: Whichever you have will work, but remember, the higher the damage, the higher the Torpor.

Whichever you have will work, but remember, the higher the damage, the higher the Torpor. One of these taming foods: 11x Extraordinary Kibble, Raw Mutton, or Raw Prime Meat. These amounts are based on a 150 Tapejara and a 1x Taming Rate.

How to tame the Megalania in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to fire your Net Projectile at the Megalania before it can get too close to you. Hitting the shot on the Megalania if it’s clinging to the ceiling will drop it to the ground, and you’ll be able to tame it safely. Fire at the Megalania until it is knocked out. Once it has been knocked out, you’ll be able to open its Inventory and place your chosen taming food in there.