There are many creatures, both big and small, in Ark: Survival Evolved, and the Jerboa most definitely falls under the small category. Introduced with the launch of the Scorched Earth DLC, the Jerboa is one of the most adorable creatures you can find hopping around on the map. It is pretty small, so it can be easy to miss it if you’re not looking out for them. In this guide, we’ll explain how to tame a Jerboa in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Where to find the Jerboa and what it does in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Jerboa can be found on several different maps. It’s not a rare tame by any means, but it does require players to keep an eye out for them, thanks to their small size. The maps that you can find the Jerboa on are:

Scorched Earth

Valguero

Ragnarok

Crystal Isles

Genesis Part 2

Lost Island

The Jerboa isn’t a tame meant for fighting, and it falls under the category of Shoulder Pets, which are utility-type creatures you can carry on your shoulder. The Jerboa was introduced to Scorched Earth as an early-warning signal for players to indicate to them when various weather conditions would arise.

They don’t serve many purposes outside of this, except for maybe being a small tribute to the Labyrinth on Ragnarok.

How to tame the Jerboa in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Jerboa is a very simple tame and doesn’t require anything special from you. As a traditional tame that is knocked out to be tamed, you’ll need to increase its Torpor to the maximum to get it to pass out.

You can use a weapon, or you can use your fists. Be careful, however, as the Jerboa has a tiny Health pool and will easily die.

Once it has been knocked out, you need to place any of the following in its inventory as its taming food: