How to tame a Moschops in Ark: Survival Evolved

In Ark: Survival Evolved, there’s always something new and exciting to tame. Creatures in the game offer far more than the intimidation or cute factor to tribes. Creatures like the Moschops are some of the best ways to farm much-needed resources to ensure that your tribe keeps up with the rest of the server. This is simply due to the bonuses in harvesting or even combat that some creatures in Ark: Survival Evolved will get. This guide will detail exactly where to find the Moschops and how to tame them in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What the Moschops does in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Moschops, whilst looking much like a very large and prehistoric version of the Komodo Dragon, is much less terrifying than its descendant. Large and passive, this creature is generally not an issue to Survivors starting out, as they’re prone to run away or wander peacefully nearby. Despite their passive nature, the Moschops are still great creatures to tame. This is because once tamed and set to wandering; the Moschops will collect an extraordinary amount of resources for you. It is one of the best creatures for gathering Fiber, Rare Flowers, Rare Mushrooms, and Organic Polymer.

Leaving the Moschops on Wander around your base will ensure a large number of items are gathered for your tribe, making the farming part of Ark that much simpler.

Where to find the Moschops and what you’ll need to tame it in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Moschops is found on all the maps of Ark: Survival Evolved. It’s more commonly found in tropical biomes and is often seen meandering about on beaches and jungles. They’re quite easy to spot due to their large bodies and loud stomping footsteps. The Moschops sometimes is found in groups, but more often than not, you’ll find them alone.

To tame the Moschops, you’ll need to come prepared. These big guys are notoriously fussy eaters, to the point that each one will have a different taming food, and their taming food will change after each consecutive bite. As such, you’ll need to prepare the following and have them ready in your inventory:

Sap

Giant bee Honey

Leech Blood

Rare Mushrooms

Rare Flowers

Organic Polymer

Raw & Cooked Meat

Raw & Cooked Prime Meat

Raw & Cooked Prime Fish Meat

All the berries

How to tame the Moschops in Ark: Survival Evolved

Taming the Moschops requires nothing more than a simple passive tame. This means that you cannot tame it by knocking it out. Instead, you’ll need to approach the Moschops, and when near its body, you’ll have to see what taming food it wants. Place the desired food in the last slot of your inventory and press the interact key on the Moschops.

When the Moschops is hungry again, the food type will be different, which means you’ll need to replace the food in your hot bar again. Repeat this cycle until the Moschops have been fully tamed. Also, be on the lookout for any random predators roaming about, like the Raptor or even a stray Rex, as they’ll ruin your tame and your day.