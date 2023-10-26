Triceratops is an excellent choice for an early game tame in ARK: Survival Ascended. It’s the same ol’ Trike from Evolved, but it now looks much nicer.

Sure, a tiny dino with spikes has got nothing on ARK’s flying dinosaurs. However, it’s still a solid option for those who are still learning the ropes of the game. Triceratops earns a damage and health boost when near carnivorous creatures, and its charge attack can be used for quick transportation. This guy can be your trusty companion for gathering resources, transportation, and even some combat. In fact, it’s an ideal PvP soaker.

How to Tame a Triceratops in ARK: Survival Ascended

Screenshot by Gamepur

To tame a Triceratops, you’ll need tranq arrows or darts and a decent bow or crossbow. Remember, we don’t want to kill the poor thing, just enslave it.

Try to lead the Triceratops into an area with obstacles like trees or rocks. This is especially tough since usually they’re in dry, open spaces. However, the trees will slow the Triceratops down and make it easier to keep up with, so it’s definitely worth a try.

The easiest way to get a Trike stuck is to aggro it while standing behind the trees. Naturally, the ARK: Survival Ascended Triceratops will run to you and leave itself exposed to your tranq arrows or darts.

Continuously shoot the Triceratops with tranq arrows or darts to tame it in ARK: Survival Ascended. It’ll try to escape, but navigating around obstacles won’t be easy. Once it’s unconscious, feed it its preferred food to tame it.

If you’re in the early game, feed the Triceratops any crop or a Mejoberry. Once you’ve made some progress, you’ll get access to the Simple Kibble recipe, which is ideal for taming dinos.