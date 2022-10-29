Ark: Survival Evolved is filled with a wide variety of creatures, big and small. While some are built to fight for you or gather resources, some are designed for different purposes. The Oviraptor in Ark: Survival Evolved is a creature that will always seem somewhat odd as it runs aimlessly on the beach. However, this unassuming creature can be vital to a tribe looking to improve their breeding lines of creatures. This guide will explain how to tame an Oviraptor in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What the Oviraptor does in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

While it may seem that this small creature with its oddly shaped head might not serve that many uses due to its small size, the Oviraptor can be quite useful. Its primary use is that the Oviraptor will increase the number of unfertilized eggs created by your creatures and improve the mating session of your tamed creatures. The Oviraptor must be placed on wander to activate its passive buff, and if you don’t want to lose it, you’ll need to place a leash around it or put it in a cage. The Oviraptor can also steal eggs and sprint back with them to you, which isn’t the greatest use, but it can be a fun trick to play on an unsuspecting Survivor.

Related: All Magmasaur egg locations in Ark: Survival Evolved

Where to find the Oviraptor and what you’ll need to tame it in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Oviraptor can be found in most temperate biomes, often on or near the beach. They’re found on every single map in the game except for:

Scorched Earth.

Aberration.

To tame the Oviraptor, you will need a set of items. As it is a non-aggressive creature, taming it will not be a difficult task at all. You’ll need the following items:

Longneck Rifle, Crossbow, Tek Bow.

Tranquilizing Darts, Tranquilizing Arrows, or Element based on your weapon.

Bola

Giganotosaurus Egg, Quetzel Egg, or a Rex Egg. For a level 150 Oviraptor on a 1x Taming Speed server, you’ll need 2x Giganotosaurus Eggs. In addition, you can use a Sanguine Elixir for a once-off 30% boost to your taming bar.

How to tame the Oviraptor in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Oviraptor, as mentioned, is a non-aggressive creature. However, it does run away if you get too close or if you attack it. As such, you’ll first want to pin it in place with your bola before you attempt to tame this creature. Once it’s pinned, you’ll need to shoot it with your chosen weapon until it has fallen unconscious. Once the Oviraptor has fallen unconscious, place your eggs into its inventory, and it will tame. Then, you can force-feed it the Sanguine Elixir to boost the taming one time.