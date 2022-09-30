The Castoroides in Ark: Survival Evolved is a large, beaver-like creature that likes to spend its time ferociously guarding its dams. Unlike their modern counterparts, these fuzzy creatures are large enough to ride and can be completely adorable if you’re not perceived as a threat. Found on almost all the maps in Ark: Survival Evolved and one of the most important generators of resources, the Castoroides in the wild are vital. It has further importance when it comes to being tamed, and in the beginning stages of your Ark: Survival Evolved playthrough, it can prove invaluable. This guide will look at how to tame the Castoroides in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Why you should tame the Castoroides in Ark: Survival Evolved

These herbivore mammals are known as passive generators on the map of Beaver Dams. These Dams are filled with Wood, Silica Pearls, Rare Flowers, and most importantly, Cementing Paste. When you’ve tamed these fuzzy builders, you’ll also gain access to a Wood harvesting machine in creature form. The budget version of a Therizinosaurus, and a gas-free Chainsaw, the Castoroides, has the benefit of being a swift swimmer.



They passively lower the rate of wood in their inventory, meaning you can harvest a lot more than with other tames, and they can be carried by flying creatures like the Argentavis, which means you’ll be able to harvest a lot at once.

Where to find the Castoroides and what you’ll need to tame it in Ark: Survival Evolved

Castoroides will spawn wherever there are Beaver Dams on the map. These places are usually in shallow areas of water rather than deeper pools. Remember, the Castoroides like to travel in groups, which means you’ll want to keep an eye out for their friends if you’re shooting them. They’re passive by nature but will become aggressive if you touch their Beaver Dams, or attack them.

To tame Castoroides, different methods will work well. For example, you can grab them with flying creatures to take them away from their group and lower the chance of being attacked, or you can kill the ones you don’t want and tame the ones you do. To tame the Castoroides you will require the following items:

1x Bola or Net Projectile.

1x Crossbow, Compound Bow, Longneck Rifle, or Tek Bow.

Tranquilizing Arrows, Tranquilizing Darts, Shocking Tranquilizing Darts, Element Shards based on the weapon you’re using.

Superior Kibble, a level 150 Castoroides on a server with 1x Taming Speed , requires 8 Superior Kibble to tame fully. You can use a Sanguine Elixir to increase the Taming by 30% once. If you don’t have Superior Kibble, you can use Crops or Mejoberries .

on a server with , requires to tame fully. You can use a to increase the Taming by 30% once. If you don’t have Superior Kibble, you can use or . Placing narcotics or Biotoxin in the Castoroides inventory and force-feeding them to the creature will increase their Torpor total.

How to Tame the Castoroides in Ark: Survival Evolved

You’ll want to employ the strategy that works best for you. Do not tame them in the water as they’re faster than you and inconvenient. The best strategy is to grab the Castoroides, carry them to a safe taming space, and then use a Bola or your Net Gun to pin them. Once they’re immobilized, you can open fire with your chosen means of knocking them out. Aim for their head as Torpor is increased when you strike the head, and remember to stop when they fall unconscious, or they’ll not be perfect tames.



Once they’ve fallen unconscious, place your chosen taming food in their inventory and wait for them to eat. The Castoroides’ Torpor drops very quickly, which means that you’ll want to keep the Narcotics or Biotoxins in their inventory as a precautionary measure and force feed as necessary.