How To Tame The Pteranodon In Ark: Survival Ascended

Nothing beats flying with a dino through The Island in ARK: Survival Ascended. Once you’re done designing your stunning character, taming a Pteranodon should skyrocket to the top of your to-do list.

Getting your first flyer is a big step, and the Pteranodon is a fantastic choice. It’ll help you traverse the maps quickly and safely, and it’s quite an easy flyer to tame. Pteranodons are also pretty solid carriers with decent stamina, making them an even more sought-after choice. Wait, did I mention they can pick up small creatures and resources with their claws and sweep them off their feet? Yeah, getting a Pteranodon is a must, and I’m here to help you through this process.

How to Tame a Pteranodon in ASA

Before setting out to tame a Pteranodon in ARK: Survival Ascended, gather these essentials:

Bowlers (crafted with Hide, Fiber, and Stone)

(crafted with Hide, Fiber, and Stone) Regular Bow and Arrows (to immobilize the Pteranodon)

(to immobilize the Pteranodon) Narcotics (optional but recommended for higher levels)

(optional but recommended for higher levels) Regular Meat or Mutton (for taming)

(for taming) Saddle (crafted with Hide, Fiber, and Chitin)

When ready, locate a Pteranodon in ARK: Survival Ascended and wait for it to land. When it does, use your Bowler to immobilize it. For low-level Pteranodons, a few Tranq Arrows will suffice. Just stick to weaker ones; you can level them up later. If you’re set on going for a stronger Pteranodon, make sure to bring Narcotics.

Remember, Pteranodons are passive creatures, meaning they won’t attack you unless provoked. However, they’ll flee once hit, so use the Bowler to keep them grounded.

To tame your Pteranodon in ARK: Survival Ascended, feed it with either Regular Meat, Mutton, or even better, Kibble. Kibble is the fastest option for high-quality taming, but regular meat will work, too.

After that, craft and equip a Saddle on the Pteranodon so you can ride it.