The water in Ark: Survival Evolved is treacherous and filled with resources. From Silica Pearls to Oil, there’s a lot that you can find in the depths of the ocean. Many creatures would like to see you dead or as a snack. Between Alphas and schools of Mantas, or just getting knocked out by a passing Euryptid, there’s nothing quite as annoying as deep-sea diving in Ark: Survival Evolved. This is why you should always have a trusty bodyguard on hand, which is where the Tusoteuthis comes in handy. This guide will explain where to find and how to tame a Tuso in Ark Survival Evolved.

Where to find the Tusoteuthis in Ark Survival Evolved

This giant aquatic-based nightmare fuel is generally lurking in the ocean’s depths. On the Ragnarok map, they’re in the trench to the west of the swamp islands, and on the Island or other maps, they’ll lurk in deeper waters. If you’re playing on the Crystal Isles map, they tend to spawn near the Blue Obelisk in the snow biome, pretty close to the water’s edge, making it much easier to find them as they’re partially visible.

Tusoteuthis are referred to as the Gigas of the ocean, so you’ll want to ensure you tame up high-level males with great Melee stats if you’re planning to use them for PvP. You can use these to breed out powerful lines. Other great stats to level are HP, Stamina, and Movement Speed.

How to tame the Tusoteuthis in Ark: Survival Evolved

You’ll need to prepare quite a few things to tame this leggy creature. The Trust must be tamed passively, which is a terrifying prospect considering this creature’s general size and damage output. The Tuso can be tamed by feeding it several different foods, but the one that will have the shortest taming time is the Black Pearl.

Black Pearls can be obtained from the corpses of Deathworms, Tusoteuthis, Trilobites, Eurypterids, and Ammonites. You can also find them in black-colored shells similar to Silica Pearls. You’ll also be able to sometimes fish them up as possible loot.

These are the items you’ll need:

Carbonemys with high or leveled HP and a good saddle, or many Carbonemys with low HP and bad HP.

Black Pearls that were placed in your last inventory slot.

Some Scuba gear, primarily a Chest Piece and Flippers.

You can replace the Carbo with any other aquatic creature with decent HP and a saddle slot. You cannot use a Basiliosaurus as they cannot be grappled.

Once you have your supplies, you’ll need to swim up to your targeted Tusoteuthis and allow it to grapple your Carbo. While it is mauling your turtle, and you’ve been dismounted, swim up to its mouth, which will be exposed while it’s grappling the Carbo. When you reach the mouth, you’ll get the prompt to feed it.

The time between your first and second feeding will be the longest of the intervals, but it all depends on your taming rates on the server you’re playing on. Continue to feed the Tuso; if your Carbo dies, throw out another one if you have them in Cryo Pods and repeat the process.