How to throw a high pass in Madden 22

Madden 22 offers a lot of variety in terms of the passing game. Not only can determine how the football is thrown by the push of the button, but also how high and low you want it to be. High passes can be effective in a number of situations, especially in those instances where you running a streak route and want to throw the ball above the head of a defender. High passes, much like their low counterpart, can be a bit tricky to use, so let’s go over what you need to know.

To start off, you’ll want to make sure that you press and hold either LB (for Xbox) or L1 (for PlayStation). We should point out that in Madden, there are two different pass modifiers. The controls we laid out above are for high passes, but for low passes, use LT or L2, depending on your console.

For a high pass, you will want to press and hold the bumper. Then, find a receiver that you want to throw to, and press the button that is indicated above that individual. If you follow these steps, the QB should throw a high pass to the receiver.

As we mentioned earlier, high passes can be a useful tool. High passes are great in instances where you have space between a receiver and defender, but don’t want to throw the ball too low, so as to avoid a potential interception. Just make sure you remember the control differences between low and high throws.