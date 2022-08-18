Madden 23: How to unlock MUT Champions

Now that Madden 23 is out, it’s clear that as far as online play options in Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) are concerned, there’s a lot of change. Weekend League is a thing of the past, as MUT Champions has taken its place. MUT Champions is very similar, but the format is more spread out. But in order to participate in MUT Champions, you’ll need to unlock access. Here’s what you will need to do.

How to unlock MUT Champions

To unlock MUT Champions, familiarize yourself with the new Field Pass. In addition to the Season-based Field Pass, the Madden team has installed a new Competitive Field Pass. This Field Pass is a program that will reset every two weeks, and it’s designed as an additional way to earn rewards, and to unlock access to MUT Champions.

In order to unlock access, users will need MUT Champions tokens. These tokens can be obtained by acquiring Competitive Field Pass points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Points for the Competitive Field Pass can be obtained by completing objectives, many of which are stat and win-based, in MUT Champions, Head-to-Head Seasons, and Solo Battles. To see the list of active objectives, select the Competitive Field Pass, after clicking on the ‘View All Field Passes’ at the Main Menu.

Once you unlock a token, select ‘Head to Head’ at the Play section of the main menu, and then click on the ‘Champions’ tab to use that token. From there, MUT players can gain access to the 25-game window.

Screenshot by Gamepur

MUT Champions, per EA, will reset every week on Monday. MUT Champions token obtained via the Field Pass do not expire, meaning that one obtained can be used for any MUT Champions weekly event.