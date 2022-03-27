How to trade in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

When you and a friend start playing together in Wonderlands, you will each come across loot that the other might want. In this instance, you might want to trade a weapon, spell, or armor to your friend. Maybe you might want to get some gold for it, too. The trading system in the game is there to help you out. Here is how you trade your loot in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Borderlands series has always had a trading system in place for when one person gets loot that another person might want. Through the trading system, you can trade any item that is on your character, including gold. Unfortunately, the trading system in each of these games has always been something you need to figure out on your own unless you’d rather just toss the items on the ground and risk them getting lost forever in the infinite void that is underneath the map.

To trade an item with a friend, you will need to interact with them. It’s best to do this when there aren’t skeletons and goblins shooting at you. Walk up to your friend and you will see that the option to trade appears when you are looking at them. Hold down the button that appears on the trade icon and the trading menu will appear. Select one of the empty spaces under the offering section to browse your inventory and select what item you want to trade. You can even select the bottom icon to trade gold. Once you have everything you want to trade selected, hit the trade button to confirm. Once your friend confirms the trade, it will commence.