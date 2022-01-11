How to train beasts in Clash of Beasts

The beasts you unlock and collect Clash of Beasts are your primary fighting force. You’ll be using them to assault opposing players’ bases, ransacking their territories to gain valuable resources to use to boost and improve your base. These will steadily become stronger as you level up, forcing you to train and strengthen your beasts. In this guide, we’ll cover how to prepare your beasts in Clash of Beasts.

Before you can train a beast, it needs to gain experience points. The best way to do this is to assault an enemy base, destroy all defenses, and raid it. Whenever doing this with a brand new beast, make sure you’re attacking a lower-level base. If you attack one that’s closer to the level of your other monsters, likely, your newly acquired beast won’t be able to make it to the end, potentially gaining far less experience than it could.

After your beast has gained enough experience, head on over to the Beasts tab and then your roster, click on the beast you want to level up, and you should see a green Train tab above their head. Click on it; you’ll need to spend the appropriate amount of Essence training them up. If you do not have enough Essence, you can acquire more from your Essence Well or raid another enemy base.

You’ll need to repeat this process for every new beast you unlock and every existing one you want to make stronger.