How to transfer your Grand Theft Auto Online save to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

With Grand Theft Auto Online finally making the next-generation jump to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, you are surely going to want to carry over the years of progress you have made up to this point. Luckily, you are able to take all of the money you earned in-game, the cars and properties you purchased, your experience, and more with you when you decide to make the jump. Here is how to transfer your Grand Theft Auto Online save to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Luckily, transferring your GTA Online character to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game is mostly automatic. All you need to do is ensure you have a Rockstar Social Club account. Sign in at the website and go to your profile Settings. Click Linked Accounts, and you can see everywhere your Rockstar account is connected to. If you do not see your PlayStation or Xbox account, link them.

When your account is linked, you are set to go once the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto Online releases on March 15. If you have multiple accounts to link, the game should allow you to choose which one to carry over, but we will update this guide when we know more about the in-game process.

When making the transfer, you can take your character from either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and jump to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Included content that will travel with you is your character, progression, weapons, clothing, cars, properties, created jobs, and in-game earned money. If you switch platforms, any GTA$ you purchased with real money will not carry over. For example, if you recently bought a Megalodon card on Xbox One and have a PlayStation 5, that will not carry over. However, you can purchase items in your Xbox One version with that GTA$, which will carry over to PS5. Those real-world purchases will follow you if you are jumping from Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, you can not make transfers on the PC port of the game.