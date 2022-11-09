There is a lot to do in Sonic Frontiers between challenges, collecting Kocos, and tracking down all of the Chaos Emeralds and Memory Tokens. That being said, you likely will not want to complete every single objective on the island before you move forward with the story. With that in mind, you can always come back to complete the content you missed the first time around. Here is how to travel between islands in Sonic Frontiers.

How to change islands in Sonic Frontiers

To travel to another island in Sonic Frontiers, all you need to do is open your map. In the bottom left corner of the screen will be an input that says Switch Maps. On Nintendo Switch, press X, press Triangle on PlayStation, or Y on Xbox. This will bring up a list of all the islands you have unlocked up to that point in the story. Select whichever one you want to go to. Unfortunately, the progress shown here will only be how much of the map you have revealed, not the overall progression of collectibles and Cyber Space levels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you load into the island, you will be placed at the beginning of the island. You can then fast travel or run to wherever you want to go. All of your progress will be automatically saved as you make it, so you are good to go and can return to the other islands whenever you want by doing the same method in the map.

As stated above, there are many things to do in Sonic Frontiers, with much of the map cluttered with icons. We don’t recommend burning yourself out on one island trying to get 100% completion. Jump between islands to keep things as fresh as possible.