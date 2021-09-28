How to trigger the best starting boost in Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed holds many similarities to the classic kart racers you’ll have played before. One of those similarities is the starting boost that you can trigger if you push the acceleration button at just the right moment in a race. This guide covers how to achieve the best starting boost in all races.

How to trigger the best starting boost

You trigger a starting boost by pressing and holding the acceleration button during the countdown at the beginning of a race. You need to push it at the right time, though, because there are varying degrees of boost that you can get by pressing the button at different times. Below is a list of the type of boosts you can get and when you need to press and hold the acceleration button to get them.

Best starting boost : Press and hold the acceleration button when the number one comes on screen

: Press and hold the acceleration button when the number one comes on screen Medium starting boost : Press and hold the acceleration button when the number two is on screen

: Press and hold the acceleration button when the number two is on screen No starting boost: Press and hold the acceleration buttong when three is on screen, or before

If you press the button too early, then you won’t get a starting boost at all. However, many of the AI racers in the game will automatically get the best starting boost, so you need to practice this and ensure you always get the advantage you need over them. A starting boost can also be the difference between completing all objectives in a time trial event or just one. No matter how fast your car is, a starting boost can still help in any competition.