How to turn a Piglin into a Zombified Piglin in Minecraft

Piglins are some of the most notable creatures you will run into while exploring The Nether. This hellish realm has no shortage of terrible beasts looking to take a bite out of you, but Piglins will at least be amicable to you if you have Gold. If you want to experiment with them, you can actually turn them into their Zombie Pigmen form, which is the original iteration of these creatures. Here is how to make a Piglin turn into Zombified Piglin in Minecraft.

How to make a Piglin transform into a Zombified Piglin in Minecraft

Zombified Piglins are creatures native to The Nether, but you will need a portal to get back to the Overworld to turn a regular Piglin into the undead creature. Piglins can be found in Bastion Remnants or Crimson Forests. First, get one to follow you by getting it hostile toward you. To do this, either attack it once, steal a Gold Ingot, or don’t wear any golden armor. When it is following you, lead it into the portal to go back to the Overworld.

Now that you are back in the normal world, keep the Piglin from going back to the Nether by either leading it away from or blocking off the portal. Be sure not to attack it anymore. You will notice the Piglin begin to shake. After 15 seconds of being in the Overworld, the Piglin will transform into a Zombified Piglin.

Unlike normal Zombies, Zombie Piglins do not burn in the sun. They are also immune to fire and lava. If you want to keep it from despawning, drop it a piece of armor or Sword that is made of a material that’s better than Gold. These creatures are passive until they are attacked.