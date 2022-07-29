How to turn map guidance on and off in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Finding your way around Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can be tricky. It’s a massive game with multiple locations for you to explore. There are several mission objectives available to you at any one point, and finding the best route to those locations to complete them is recommended. The game does have a built-in map guidance system, which you can activate. This guide covers how to turn the map guidance system on and off in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to turn map guidance on

You first need to make sure you and your party members are out of combat. Once you’re out of combat, click the ZL button, and a menu will appear on the bottom left of your user interface. While holding the ZL button, click the Y button, and the quickest route your party needs to take to your current quest destination will appear in shimmering red light. You can follow this light, which will take you to your next objective.

While this is on, click the Y button while not holding the ZL button, and switch which quest you set. You can swap to any side quests or return to your main quest if you finish a side quest.

How to turn map guidance off

Turning the map guidance system off is the same as turning it on. You will need to hold the ZL button, and the same menu will appear on the bottom right of your screen. While holding the ZL button, click the Y button, and the shimmering red light will disappear, and you can take any route you want to your next objective. You may want to check the map to see if you’re going in the correct direction. Some players may prefer this as the map guidance system gives you the quickest route to the objective, and it could force you to encounter difficult enemies you could otherwise bypass.