How to turn off automation and manually activate card effects on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel offers several benefits to those who want to play the game at any time of the day, or on any day in general. However, one of the benefits of playing the game in-person is the ability to ensure that card effects are activated at the correct time. One quality-of-life change that should be made in the settings is to turn card effect activation to manual, and here’s how that can be done.

To manually activate cards without automation from the CPU, first go into the Game Settings at the Main Menu. Then, move to the ‘Duel’ section.

From here, scroll to the ‘Activation Confirmation’ setting. We recommend changing this from Auto, which will be the default setting, to Switch. However, this doesn’t completely solve this problem in Master Duel.

While in a match, the card activation setting will be set to Auto. To change it, hit RB/R2/R until the setting on the bottom is set to On. Once that is done, the game will ask the user to activate Monster, Spell, or Trap Card effects at every point possible. Make sure this setting is not set to Off, or otherwise users will not be notified or allowed to trigger any possible effects.

Related: What is the best Starter Deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?