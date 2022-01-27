What is the best Starter Deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

At the beginning of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, duelists can choose from one of three starter decks before getting started on the journey to Platinum. This choice can set an early tone, so it’s important to get this decision right. So, which one do we think is the best? Let’s briefly gloss over the three decks, plus our thoughts on each one.

Before we get into which one we recommend, let’s talk about the three starter decks. The first one, Power of the Dragon, features a variety of Dragon monsters, headlined by the legendary Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Synchro of Unity features some interesting cards, including some very helpful Tuners, Synchro Monsters that include Junk Synchron, and the class Quick-Play Spell Mystical Space Typhoon (MST). Lastly. Link Generation includes some useful Link monsters, including a Link-3 card called Decode Talker.

Now, we should note that regardless of which one is chosen, Master Duel users will have the opportunity to unlock the other two decks that are not chosen. This decision. however, affects how one approaches the early stages of the game.

Let’s start off with the one that’s probably not worth selecting, and that’s the Synchro starter deck. Even though this deck does have some good cards, it doesn’t have much strength as compared to other archetype-themed builds. And even though MST might be tempting to pick, it is a R rarity card and easy to craft.

Power of the Dragon does have two copies of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, making it much easier to build a Blue-Eyes deck. However, Blue-Eyes is not a dominant deck in the meta. It will, however, bulldoze in the lower tiers of online play, so it’s not a bad grab.

And as for the Link Generation deck, this one might actually have the most value. Link Generation features multiple Link cards that can do some good damage, even in the Gold and Platinum Tier.

We recommend going with either the Power of the Dragon or Link Generation, with a slight preference towards Power of the Dragon. The former should help with a decent archetype build, so long as one gets the right support cards.