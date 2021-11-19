How to turn off gyroscope controls in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl support the Joycon’s gyroscope functionality, but if you want to be a traditionalist, you can certainly turn them off. Here’s how to do so.

At almost any point of the game while exploring the world, pause the game with the Y button. Now, highlight the gear button and press A. This will take you to the Options menu. Near the bottom of the selections, you’ll see a toggle for “Gyroscope.” Move right with the D-Pad or left thumbstick to select “Don’t use.” After you’re all set, press A to confirm and choose “Yes.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are not like the Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee games. Gyroscope is not required to catch Pokemon in this remake; instead, you can use it with certain mini-games.

In this menu, you can also change the following:

Your text speed.

24 different windows for the text box.

Battle effects and move animations (on or off) for faster battles.

Battle Style lets you choose whether or not you want the option to change Pokemon after a foe faints.

Send to Boxes allows you to send your Pokemon automatically to your PC boxes.

Autosave (on or off)

Show Nicknames gives you the choice to show your Pokemon’s nickname or not during Link Battles.

The option to change the volume of the background music, sound effects, and Pokemon cries.

If you don’t like how your playthrough is going and want to scrap it, there’s also a way to do that.