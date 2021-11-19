How to delete your save data and start a new game in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl

We all make mistakes sometimes, and that could happen while playing Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Perhaps you picked a starter that you don’t like and want to give another one a go? Well, we can help you out there.

Unfortunately, the only real way to rectify this problem is to start all over again, so make sure you decide what to do before putting too many hours into the game.

Make sure the Pokémon game is not running on your Nintendo Switch console and go to the System Settings menu, which is the cog-like symbol on the main screen

Scroll down to Data Management and at the bottom of this menu you’ll find Delete Save Data

Select it and then locate your copy of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl within the list

Select it and you will have successfully deleted your save of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl

Now, start a new game and pick your starter all over again

And that’s it, you now have a whole new start to the game. Remember, this won’t really help you if you are looking for a Shiny starter. Instead, you want to save your game just before you pick your starter Pokémon and then keep reloading until you get a Shiny version of the one you want.