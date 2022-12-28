How to turn off the Screen Reader voice on PS5

Accessibility options are great because they can help people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to fully participate in something that most take for granted. Sony Playstation 5 is a console with some great accessibility features, and one of them includes the ability to read out the text that appears on the screen. However, some users have encountered an issue where this option is turned on by default. For that reason, this guide will help you find a way to turn off the voice reading feature on PS5.

How to turn off the voiced Screen Reading on Sony Playstation 5

It’s not too difficult to turn off the Screen Reading feature on PS5, although it might not seem to be obvious at first glance. Follow these steps to find it and turn it off:

First, power up your PS5 and go to the Home screen. In the top right corner of your screen is the Settings icon, between your profile and the search function. Click on it to access the Settings. In the Settings menu, navigate to the second option called Accessibility. You should see the Screen Reader option on the left side of your screen. Select it and that will expand into further options. Check if the Enable Screen Reader option is turned on or off. If you’re having the issue that it’s reading the text on your screen, that means that it’s turned on. Turn it off, and you’ll see the other Screen Reader options grey out. That means that you’ve successfully turned the feature off.

By following these simple steps, you’ll resolve the problem of the Screen Reader being turned on by default on your PS5. And if you ever need to turn it back on again in the future, follow the same steps to find it once again.