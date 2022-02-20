How to turn on Easy Loot in Horizon Forbidden West

When you kill a machine in Horizon Forbidden West on Normal difficulty, then its external components are destroyed unless you removed them first. This means that when you search the wreck of the machine, some of the most useful loot won’t be available to take. To get that loot, you have to hit those external components individually while the machine is still alive, doing enough tear damage to them to knock them off the machine’s body. Then you can loot them separately from the ground. This is the way looting works in Horizon Forbidden West by default. But turning on Easy Loot changes the rules.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To turn on Easy Loot in Horizon Forbidden West, pause the game by pressing OPTIONS, then select settings, and go to the General tab. Change the difficulty to Custom, and six new, specific difficulty settings will appear: Damage to Aloy, Enemy Health, Easy Loot, Concentration Duration, Auto Concentration, and Auto Heal. Set Easy Loot to on, and you’ll be able to loot external components from the wreckage of a killed machine without having to shoot them off individually. Set the other five Custom settings to whatever suits you best. Note that difficulty settings are not available if you go straight into the settings menu from the game’s start screen.