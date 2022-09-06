Disney Dreamlight Valley is a simulation game that allows you to create an entire land for your Disney friends. Live your everyday fantasy life by talking to Mickey, redecorating your house on a whim, and crafting masterful meals with Remy. Meals are an essential part of the game, so it is important that you learn every recipe that you can. Here is how you unlock additional recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock additional recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Dreamlight Valley, you have an energy meter that drains every time you perform an action. Everything from picking up items to mining for ores uses up energy. When that energy meter runs out, your character becomes exhausted. While eating basic ingredients will give you energy, a full meal will restore your energy meter and even give you bonus energy to burn off.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This bonus energy causes your meter to turn yellow for a while. Each meal has a star value. The higher the star value, the more energy the meal will give you. Learning to cook these meals can be done in multiple ways. First, you can learn from the great chef himself, Remy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Chez Remy restaurant open in the valley, go inside and interact with the kitchen to start cooking with the ingredients you have in your inventory. Watch Remy as you do this because he will act happy or sad to show if your dish will turn out to be good or bad. Doing this will unlock whichever recipes you end up making from the ingredients. You can find more recipes by completing quests for the various NPCs and digging in areas that glow.