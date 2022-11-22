How to unlock all four Research Stations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you reach Area Zero in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Professor will request that you explore the area and unlock the four locks to their lab. This will be the only way to reach them in Area Zero and assist them in their quest. Unfortunately, the map won’t work for this portion of the quest, so tracking down these Research Stations can be a bit difficult. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock all four Research Centers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All four Research Stations locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Much of this area has a large, single path, so you will have to routinely focus on moving forward. There are multiple Pokémon scattered throughout Area Zero, many of them at a high level. It’s a good time to train your Pokémon, but you want to try avoiding them to focus on reaching the Research Stations. These stations do have beds you can use to rest in-between battles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First Research Station

The first Research Station you need to find will be on the left when you arrive. Follow the path down, and you should find the Research Station down a rocky slope. When you reach it, it will be protected by a Glimmora, a Rock and Poison-type Pokémon. Nemona will offer to assist you in battle, and more often than not, her Lycanroc can take it down in a single hit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Research Station

The next station is much further away than this one. You will want to follow the path you’ve been taking, and when you reach a fork in the road, go to the right and continue going down this path. This will lead you to the next Research Station, but it will be protected by a unique variation of a Pokémon, a Paradox Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Third Research Station

One will be in the distance from the second Research Station behind you. You’ll want to follow the path to the right and go down a slope. Although the one you see in the distance is closer, you won’t be able to reach it quite from that direction. Instead, make your way to the right, go around the waterfall, and you will find it. It will be another Paradox Pokémon protecting the entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fourth Research Station

The fourth and final Research Station awaits you. From the third Research Station, go to the left, and proceed to another left. There will be a cave you need to proceed through, and when you enter the larger cave, a cutscene will briefly play out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the cutscene, continue down the path and follow it down to the bottom. There should be a crystal-like Research Station on the far side. Keep to the left of the path as much as possible, which should lead you to the final Research Station.