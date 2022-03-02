Mounts in Horizon Forbidden West are going to be key to traversing the open world for Aloy. While you technically could run and climb almost everywhere, the experience will be much more enjoyable if you have a machine to ride on. While you can override almost any machine you come across, you can only use a select few as mounts. Here is how to unlock all mounts in Horizon Forbidden West.

There are four total mounts in Horizon Forbidden West: Bristlebacks, Chargers, Clawstriders, and Sunwings. Like in Zero Dawn, you need to unlock the ability to override these machines by finding and completing Cauldrons, but some are done through main story progression.

Bristlebacks

After you make your journey to the Forbidden West, you will arrive in an area called The Daunt where you will have to fight Bristlebacks. After a bit in the story, you will have a quest called The Dying Lands where you will enter the needed Cauldron to get this override.

Chargers

Chargers were a mount from Zero Dawn, so you start the game with the ability to override them. Just progress in the story a little bit and take one over in a herd when you come across them.

Clawstriders

Clawstriders are essentially raptor machines that are slow, but good fighters. To unlock their override, you will need to complete the IOTA Cauldron, which is am optional area not included in the story. You can find it in the north portion of Scalding Spear.

Sunwings

Sunwings are the lone aerial mounts in Horizon Forbidden West. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to unlock these mounts until the second-to-last story quest in the game, Gemini. At the very least, though, you’ll be able to take to the skies with these winged machines.