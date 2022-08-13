How to unlock and access Bygone Phantasm in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has dozens of ways to engage with its combat and progression systems, from multiplayer activities like Joint Operations and Dimensional Trials to weekly and daily tasks that provide small and significant rewards. One of the single-player options is Bygone Phantasm, a floor-based combat trial with progressively more challenging levels and commensurately compensation.

New players won’t have access to the activity, however. Here’s how to unlock and access Bygone Phantasm.

Progress to access Bygone Phantasm

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to access the Bygone Phantasm activity until you reach level 26, which becomes available on the Challenge tab of the Adventure menu. Once you select it, you’ll be greeted with a screen showing your current Grouping, with lapsed players in the Trial of Hykros and consistent players in the Battlefield of the Elite. Every Monday at 5:10 EST, the top ten ranked players in Battlefield of Elites will advance to the Battlefield of Champions, where the rewards and challenges are likely increased.

How does Bygone Phantasm work? Answered

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bygone Phantasm is a floor-based combat trial where specific weapons have their effectiveness increased by 1-3 stars, and weapon enhancements will be at maximum. When you first enter a room, you’ll need to activate an orange node in the middle of the arena. Doing so will spawn a group of lower-level enemies that you’ll have two minutes and thirty seconds to clear. Succeed, and you’ll be able to advance to the next floor, of which there are 600.

Each successive floor increases the enemy difficulty by one level and adds new and stronger enemy types as you progress. However, the timeframe you have to clear each room does not change. No matter how easy or challenging the enemies are, you will always have two minutes and thirty seconds to defeat them.

If you fail a floor by dying or running out of time, you can try again as often as you like. Decide to leave, and you’ll see where you rank as well as be able to claim any progress rewards based on how many floors you managed to clear. Depending on your rank and performance at the end of the week, your cleared floor will be reset to the closest multiple of 10.