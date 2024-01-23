How to Unlock and Build a Launchpad in LEGO Fortnite

Recommended Videos

Are you ready to take your LEGO Fortnite experience to new heights? With the latest update, a brand-new item has been introduced — the Launch Pad.

An update to everyone’s favorite blocky survival game has been a long time coming. After getting to know all the mobs that could spawn, learning how to defeat Brutes for the first time, and designing the best vehicles for LEGO Fortnite, things were starting to get a little dry in here. Thankfully, Fortnite’s v28.10 update brings new items to LEGO Fortnite, so it can add a bit more flavor to this familiar gaming dish. The Launch Pad is a new item that works a bit like a trampoline, launching you off into the air so you can glide to your destination. In this guide, I’ll walk you through unlocking and building your very own Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite for epic survival adventures.

How to Unlock the Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re playing in Survival Mode, gather Flexfood, Copper Bars, and Silk Fabric for the first time to unlock the Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite.

Blueprints only unlock once you’ve discovered the required materials to craft them. Or, if you’re playing with friends, their discovery also counts as yours.

If you don’t see the Launch Pad option initially in LEGO Fortnite, don’t panic. It will only appear once you have all the required materials in your inventory: Flexwood, Copper bars, and silk fabric.

How to Build a Launch Pad in Lego Fortnite

To Build a Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need 8 Flexwood, 4 Copper Bars, and 1 Silk Thread. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how to craft it:

Get 8 Flexwood by venturing into the Dry Valley area and cutting down cactuses. Head to your village’s Metal Smelter to craft 4 Copper bars. To get copper ores, you’ll need brightcore first. The last step to craft a Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite is to prepare silk fabric by defeating spiders, collecting their thread, and using your spinning wheel to create 1 Silk Thread.

Now that you have gathered all the ingredients access your build menu and navigate to the “Fun Stuff” section to find the Launch Pad in LEGO Fortnite.

Once the Launch Pad is unlocked in your build menu, choose the perfect spot for your liftoff and place it. Now, brace yourself for an exciting takeoff into the LEGO Fortnite skies.