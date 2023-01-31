How to unlock and change costumes in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob has had many different looks over the years, from his fry cook uniform to the early ages loincloth. In SpongeBob SquarePants: Cosmic Shake, you will see all these outfits appear as you progress through the game. On top of that, there are even more that you can unlock if you meet the requirements. There are over 30 costumes for you to collect. This guide will show you how to unlock and change costumes in SpongeBob SquarePants: Cosmic Shake.

How to unlock costumes in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

With so many costumes appearing in the game, you will have trouble selecting which ones you feel like running through Bikini Bottom with. While some of the costumes are unlocked by collecting items, the basic outfits are given to you by Kassandra. Each time you are ready to go to a new area, Kassandra will give SpongeBob a new outfit that fits the theme of the area you are going to. For example, you will be given the cowboy outfit before going to the Wild West Jellyfish Fields level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get your hands on more of the game’s costumes, you will need to collect Gold Doubloons. The costumes are broken up into tiers, with each tier becoming unlocked once you have found enough doubloons to unlock it. Once a tier is unlocked, you can use the Cosmic Jelly you collect to purchase the costumes. Each costume costs 500 Cosmic Jelly to unlock.

How to change costumes in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Throughout the game, you will automatically get placed in any costume that Kassandra gives you as you prepare to head off to another version of Bikini Bottom. If you want to change your outfit after that, simply open the menu using the start button.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once in the menu, tab over to the costume menu. On a controller, this defaults to the bumper buttons. In the costume menu, you will see all the costumes you have unlocked and which ones are currently unavailable. Select an available costume, and SpongeBob will automatically change into it. While Kassandra will change your costume before entering a new level, you do not need to keep the costume on to play through the level.