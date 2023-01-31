All Spot Hiding Places in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

The residents of Bikini Bottom will give you tasks to complete as you progress through SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. Some might ask you to grab some Pennies, while others will ask you to obtain Sticky Notes. Plankton will ask you to help him find his beloved pet named Spot. Spot has gone missing and is hiding in each one of the game’s many levels. You need to locate where Spot is hiding to get rewarded.

Where to find all Spot Hiding locations in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

This guide will show you where all of Spots Hiding Places are in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

Wild West Jellyfish Fields

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the Wild West Jellyfish Fields level of the game, talk to Plankton, and he will let you know that Spot has gone missing. Fast travel back to the Cacteen Hills checkpoint. You can find Spot hiding on a ledge to the left of where the first cactus you juiced was. There is a trampoline that you can use to reach him.

Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spot can be found in the area after you fight the bubble brute wielding the bathtub. Go through the door that opens after you press the button in the center of the arena. After going through the doors, use the stack of tikis with the electric tiki on top to get on the roof of the building. Spot is on the roof, along with another stack of tikis. Go to the far side to avoid getting knocked off the roof by the electric tiki explosion.

Pirate Goo Lagoon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Progress through the level to where the mermaid who cannot sing is located. After helping her, continue along the path forward until you reach a ship that is teetering on a rock spike. Jump onto the ship and run to the front. Stand on the front of the ship until it dips below the cage on the right side. Use the bubble surfboard to glide your way over to the mast that Spot is hiding on.

Halloween Rock Bottom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not far into the level, you will learn how to perform a boo scare to defeat the Scary Jelly enemies. After learning this technique, use the trampoline to jump onto the rocks above instead of jumping onto the bus. Spot is hiding above.

Prehistoric Kelp Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pretty late in the level, you will slide down a long track through a volcano with multiple lava spouts and sea bears. When you reach the end, turn around, and Spot will be under where the track ends.

Medieval Sulfur Fields

Screenshot by Gamepur

After crossing the river on the floating logs and platforms, go to the left and up the small cliffs. You will find some platforms that you can inflate using your bubbles, along with some bubble surfboards. Use these to get across the river and over to the platform where Spot is.

Jelly Glove World

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you escape Glove World Jail, you will land in the central plaza. Go to the movie theater and look behind the pillar to find Spot hiding in front of the doors. If you have found all of Spot’s Hiding Places, return to Bikini Bottom and talk to Plankton in front of the Chum Bucket. He will reward you for your efforts by giving you a Gold Doubloon.