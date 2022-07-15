How to unlock and start the Summertime Odyssey Event in Genshin Impact

The Golden Apple Archipelago, a new chain of islands that first appeared during the 1.6 update for Genshin Impact, has returned. The Summertime Odyssey event that came alongside update 2.8 has begun, and there will be a couple of steps players need to complete before they can visit this event-specific region. This guide will explain the steps necessary to unlock the Summertime Odyssey event and where to go once it’s open to you.

Summertime Odyssey Event Unlock requirements

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Summertime Odyssey event has a trio of steep requirements. Two of these steps are required, and the final step is optional.

You must reach Adventure Rank 32 You must complete Archon Quest Chapter II: Prologue “Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves” This is the prologue quest that unlocks Inazuma (Optional) You can complete Mona’s Story Quest “Astrolabos Chapter: Act I – Beyond This World’s Stars”

The third quest step isn’t necessary, but the event story will spoil that questline, and you may encounter scenes and dialogue you haven’t discovered from that sidequest. Once these quest requirements are met, you will receive a message advising you to go to the Adventurers Guild in Mondstadt.

This will begin the “Golden Apple Vacation Returns!” quest, enabling you to venture into the Golden Archipelego.

The Golden Apple Returns Quest Steps

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach Mondstadt, head to the Adventurers Guild and speak with Katheryne. She will pass along a message from Fischl requesting your presence in the Mondstadt plaza.

Continue heading north in town until you reach the plaza, which is only 100 meters away. Fischl will be waiting and a cutscene will begin when you approach her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a lengthy set of exposition, you will be tasked with guiding Mona and Fischl to the Golden Archipelago. The next step will require you to head to Angel’s Share tavern, where Venti will be there alongside characters from Inazuma.

After a short introduction, you will agree to meet with everybody the next morning. Use the time skip feature to advance the time to 8:00 the next morning. You can access this feature from the character and settings menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are at the correct time of day, head to the city gate and meet with Fischl. After all the characters meet, you must run outside the city gates and cross the bridge to the next objective pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After entering the device across the bridge, the party will be warped to the Golden Apple Archipelago region. Kazuha will then ask the Traveler to head north and inspect a new island. This region would have a fog of war on the map if you didn’t visit during the previous 1.6 updates. Activate the Waverider checkpoint on the island you start on and use it to sail to the next checkpoint.

Once you reach the island checkpoint, a short cutscene will play. After the cutscene, use the elemental sight ability to track energy leading to the north. Continue heading north from the broken machine in the cutscene and follow the shoreline pictured below. You will have to battle against a Cryo-infused Fatui soldier. Once he is defeated, the next quest step will unlock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next objective will require you to travel back to your camp you traveled from previously. You can teleport back to camp, but I suggest traveling via Waverider and grabbing as many teleport stones as you can find. This event will require visiting every island in this limited event region, so grabbing as many fast travel points as possible will make completing the event less time-consuming.

Once you arrive at camp, speak with your group. After the short cutscene, head to the top of the hill above your campsite and speak with Venti. He will wish you well, and the Golden Apple Returns quest will be complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the quest is complete, you can explore the Golden Apple Archipelago at your leisure. This region contains rare resources for Inazuma-based characters. A limited-time quest titled Resonating Visions will also unlock, allowing you to earn a new costume for Fischl, amongst other valuable rewards.

How to enter and leave the Golden Apple Archipelago

To enter or leave the area, you will need to open their map. In the bottom right of the screen, you will be able to see the name of the area that they are in with a prompted button beside it.

Hitting this button will bring up a sidebar that shows Teyvat, the Serenitea Pot, or the Archipelago. You can then pick which map they want to look at, select a teleport point, and travel there. It’s that easy to jump between both maps or the Serenitea Pot if you want to.