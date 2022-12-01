How to unlock and use the Big Swig Roller in Splatoon 3

With the Chill Season rolling into Splatoon 3, a group of new weapons are now available for players to unlock and give a try. If you are a roller fan, you may consider using that class’ newest entry, the Big Swig Roller. This weapon is comprised of a cup that feeds ink into the roller through a bendy straw, making it yet another uniquely designed weapon in the game. Here is how you can unlock it and how to use it.

Related: How to save and replay job scenarios in Splatoon 3 Salmon Run

How to unlock the Big Swig Roller in Splatoon 3

To unlock the Big Swig Roller in Splatoon 3, you must first get it from Sheldon in the Ammo Knights weapon store. If you are not at a high enough level to get it, you can purchase it with a Gold Sheldon Ticket if you have any. Otherwise, you will need to raise your level to the proper area and get it with a regular Sheldon Ticket.

Big Swig Roller stats in Splatoon 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Big Swig Roller comes equipped with Splash Wall and Ink Vac in its kit. You need 200 points to activate its special. The big specialty of this new roller is that it covers more area with its ink. The range on it is considerably better than the Carbon Roller, and the Ink Speed and Handling are also better than the normal Splat Roller. In general, it is better at covering more area in ink than other rollers.

Best strategies for the Big Swig Roller in Splatoon 3

The first thing to keep in mind with the Big Swig Roller in Splatoon 3 is that it is meant to cover ground in ink first, and its battling properties come second. If you try to run over an uninjured enemy, you will bounce off of them and are leaving yourself wide open for a counterattack. Luckily, it has pretty good speed and spread when flinging ink through the air. With this in mind, you will want to get close enough that you can fling ink at an enemy and hold down ZR so you immediately go right into rolling and can finish them off with the roll. When attempting to do this, be sure not to be going at the enemy head-on, giving them a chance to deal heavy damage to you.

As for the rest of the Big Swig’s kit, the Splash Wall doesn’t really fit a roller’s playstyle much at all. We recommend only using it to cut off enemies that are in a small corridor, and that is about it. As for Ink Vac, it can be useful if you are in an area filled with opponents. Be sure to use it to suck up enemy ink and do a bit of damage to the players as well and try to explode it on a group.

In general, like other rollers, the Big Swig needs you to be up close and personal if you are going to try and use it in combat. The combo of flinging ink and then trying to run people over is our only recommended fighting strategy. Otherwise, make use of the weapon’s large roller and good speed to cover the area in your team’s ink.