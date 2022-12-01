How to unlock and use the Splattershot Nova in Splatoon 3

With Splatoon 3’s Chill Season in full swing, there are a handful of new weapons to get your hands on. One of these, the Splattershot Nova, gives a new twist on a familiar class of weapons. With a high rate of fire and decent range, this shooter can lay down an impressive amount of fire. It has a few small tweaks that could give you the advantage in the ongoing turf war, so here is everything you need to know about the Splattershot Nova in Splatoon 3.

How to Unlock the Splattershot Nova in Splatoon 3

Image via Nintendo

The Chill Season brings with it plenty of new toys to play with, but it is the new weapons that are grabbing players’ attention. The Splattershot Nova is a new shooter class weapon that you can pick up from Ammo Knights. You’ll need to visit Sheldon in Splatsville and give him a silver Sheldon License to unlock this weapon. Once you do, there you can go to the equipment menu to equip it and take it for a test drive.

Splattershot Nova stats

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first take the Splattershot Nova for a spin, it proves to be a lot of fun. Even among shooters, this one has a high rate of fire at 70. Combine that with its range of 80 and it is easy to put a lot of ink on the field quickly. There is a trade-off, however. The Splattershot Nova only has a base damage of 24, putting it level with the Aerospray for the lowest damage state of the shooter class.

How to use the Splattershot Nova

Image via Nintendo YouTube Channel

You can’t deny the utility of a weapon like the Splattershot Nova, but its low damage does require players to pick and choose their battles well. Use the range and rate of fire to keep enemies at a distance and lay down cover fire for allies. This weapon is best suited to inking territory, provided your teammates can keep you from getting splatted while you do it.

The Point Sensor sub-weapon can reveal any sneaky squidling’s location through walls, so use it to inform allies with more firepower of where to strike. The Killer Wail 5.1 is a powerful special that can hit enemies through walls and terrain, so use it to make up for the lack of damage that the Splattershot Nova packs.