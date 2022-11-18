All new weapons in Splatoon 3 Chill Season 2022

During the Splatoon Direct back in August, Nintendo promised that Splatoon fans would be seeing new content added to Splatoon 3 for two years every few months via the catalogs and updates. In December, players will be introduced to the Chill Season. Fans have already gotten a preview of what’s to come through the official Splatoon Twitter page. While some of the content, like the newly updated Flounder Heights, has gotten mixed reviews from fans, the weapons that are being added to the game have gotten others intrigued. So you might be wondering, what are all the weapons, new and old, that are being added in Splatoon 3’s Chill Season?

The new weapons in Splatoon 3 Chill Season 2022 update

At the time of writing, three new weapons being added to the game. The new weapons being added to the Splatoon 3 Chill Season 2022 update are Big Swig Roller, Snipewriter 5H, and the Splattershot Nova. Here is everything that we know about the brand-new weapons coming to the game based on what the official Splatoon Twitter account has posted and information community members have gathered up.

Weapon Stats Sub-Weapon Special Big Swig Roller Covers a wide area with ink, flings ink faster than the Dynamo Roller. Has a long range with its flick. Unknown Unknown Snipewriter 5H Allows the player to charge up to five, powerful shots. Can also do quick, rapid shots that deal low damage. Unknown Tacticooler Splattershot Nova Great accuracy, fire rate, and range. However, it has low damage output. Point Sensor Killer Wail 5.1

SRL Ballistics here with a report on the Splattershot Nova, a new member of the Splattershot family with galactic range and an out-of-this-world look! Its power won't blow up a planet or anything, but you can fire all day long without affecting your aim. Splat speed ahead! pic.twitter.com/Go2H28cR86 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) November 15, 2022

All the new weapon variants in Splatoon 3 Chill Season 2022

Of course, there will also be new weapon variations added into this update. This means that the weapon will have a different sub weapon and special attached to it. So this update may have some powerful new combos worth trying out. There are 10 weapon variations that will be added into Splatoon 3 Chill Season 2022 and at the time of writing, five of them have been confirmed.