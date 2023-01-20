Anna is a character that has shown up in countless Fire Emblem entries throughout the years, and she makes a return in Fire Emblem Engage. She’s typically known as the mysterious merchant and can become a helpful companion that can give you access to exclusive items and equipment throughout your playthrough. You do need to find her, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Anna in Fire Emblem Engage.

Where to find Anna in Fire Emblem Engage

You can find Anna shortly after completing the battle for chapter 6. However, there is also the requirement to ensure that you have a Donation level three with Fierne. You can do this by visiting the Donations Bulletin Board at Somniel. It does cost a hefty amount of gold to reach this level, so we recommend donating to this cause whenever possible.

Once you’ve done this and completed the battle that occurs for Chapter 6, the Bandits’ Hideout to the west of the Mountain Settlement location will appear, and there is a Paralogue that you can complete at this location. At the start, Anna appears and hides inside a chest from Bandits attempting to find her while also wanting to make away with their loot. Your goal is to reach the center of the Bandits’ stronghold to get to Anna and help her survive the horde of Bandits. On top of this, several bandits attempt to get away with the loot inside the chests.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you draw closer to Anna, make sure that you have the main character stand adjacent to her and do the Talk action. This will take an action turn. Following the conversation, Anna will agree to join your party, and so long as she survives the encounter and you complete the mission, she will continue to remain with your party through Fire Emblem Engage.